Everton agree £28m deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea

By BBC
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

Everton have agreed to sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in a deal worth around £28m.

The fee for the 26-year-old is an initial £24m with a further £3-4m due in add-ons, and he will now finalise personal terms and undergo a medical despite late interest from Fulham.

Dewsbury-Hall had initially been reluctant to leave Stamford Bridge after a season playing in a supporting role as the side won the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Conference League, as well as qualifying for the Champions League.

However, the Blues were open to letting the midfielder go as they look to recoup the vast majority of the £30m it took to prise him from Leicester City in 2024, where he rejoined Enzo Maresca who also left the Foxes to manage Chelsea.

Everton have also been in negotiations with Southampton for winger Tyler Dibling, but are considering walking away if the valuation for the 19-year-old doesn't drop after a second bid was rejected.

In manager David Moyes's final press conference at the Premier League Summer Series, he said: "I think there'll be deals next week. I think we're getting much closer, but I felt that four or five weeks ago as well.

"Obviously, we're getting near the tickly bits and we've got to get some things done."

Following the signing of Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax on Sunday, Chelsea are negotiating multiple sales this week.

French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, 21, has agreed to join Burnley, who are also in advanced talks with their Albanian forward Armando Broja, 23.

Borussia Dortmund have also re-opened negotiations for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka as the Blues look to trim their squad.

