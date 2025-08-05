ModernGhana logo
Sha'Carri Richardson misses out on 200m World Championship spot a week after arrest

By BBC
Athletics Getty ImagesImage caption: ShaCarri Richardson won bronze in the 200m at the 2023 World Championships
TUE, 05 AUG 2025
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on the final of the 200m at the US Track and Field Championships in Oregon by one-hundredth of a second.

She finished fourth in her heat with a time of 22.56 seconds - 0.01 seconds behind Madison Whyte, who took the last qualifying spot.

She receives a bye to the World Championships in September in the 100m as defending champion but her hopes of competing in the 200m are over.

Richardson, 100m silver medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ends a turbulent week after being arrested over a domestic violence allegation.

The 25-year-old was detained last Sunday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following an altercation with boyfriend and fellow Team USA star Christian Coleman.

A police report said footage appeared to show Coleman being shoved into a wall, before Richardson threw an item at him.

She was released on Monday following the incident.

Coleman did not want to participate in the investigation and "declined to be a victim", the police officer's report reads.

Richardson refused to speak to waiting reporters after her heat in Eugene, instead wishing them a "blessed day".

Following her arrest, USA Track and Field said it was "aware of the reports" but would "not be commenting on this matter".

Coleman finished sixth in Sunday's 200m men's final, with world champion Noah Lyles claiming first with a time of 19.63 seconds.

"She's a human being and a great person," Coleman said about Richardson.

"She's going to bounce back because she's the best female athlete in the world."

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran a personal best of 21.84 seconds in the women's 200m final to complete a sprint double after clinching the 100m two days earlier.

