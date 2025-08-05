Ghana Chess Association crowns CM Cephas Clinton Fomevor 13th President’s Cup Champion

The Ghana Chess Association successfully hosted the 13th edition of its flagship tournament, the President’s Cup, from August 1–3, 2025, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious annual open chess event in the country, this year’s competition drew 33 players from across Ghana, West Africa, and beyond, all vying for a share of the GHC12,000 prize pool.

Candidate Master (CM) Clinton Cephas Fomevor emerged as the overall champion after an impressive undefeated run—scoring five wins and two draws over seven rounds. His performance secured him the coveted trophy and cemented his status among Ghana’s top chess talents.

The final top-five standings were as follows:

CM Clinton Cephas Fomevor (GHA) – 6 points FM John Kojo Hasford (GHA) – 5.5 points Nana Kofi Ampong (GHA) – 5 points Miracle Morris (GHA) – 5 points Kwasi Kporxah Maxwell (GHA) – 4.5 points

The 2025 edition featured a diverse mix of competitors, with international representation from Togo, Nigeria, and the United States, adding a regional and global flair to the event.

Notably, women and youth players also left their mark. Rising star Singh Ridham was named Best Female Player, while Karina Alba Quartey showcased the growing strength of Ghana’s female chess community. Among the juniors, Dave Chief Acheampong stood out as Best Junior, while Harry Sarkodee-Addo and Jedidiah Acheampong also impressed with their maturity and competitive drive, underscoring the tournament’s inclusive and multigenerational appeal.

The event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Prof. Richard Adanu of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, who hosted the tournament, and Mr. Rajan Singh of Oceanspray Ghana, who provided refreshments for participants and guests.

Special recognition was given to Air Commodore George Kweku Arko Dadzie, Ghana’s first FIDE International Arbiter and former GCA President, whose pioneering efforts have been instrumental in sustaining the President’s Cup since its inception.

Edward Sosu, Treasurer of the Ghana Chess Association and a long-time advocate for grassroots chess development, played a key role in ensuring seamless logistics and timely prize disbursements.

The tournament was officiated by a seasoned arbitration and organizing team, including Tournament Director and Chief Arbiter IA Christiana Ashley and Deputy Chief Arbiter IO Rev. Charles Raymond Appiah Tandoh. Their oversight ensured adherence to FIDE regulations and maintained the highest standards of fair play.

“Each year, we strive to make the President’s Cup a model of excellence and inclusivity,” said IA Christiana Ashley, who also serves as Vice-President of the GCA. “I commend the emerging players among this year’s top five for elevating the standard of competition.”

Buoyed by the success of this year’s tournament, the Ghana Chess Association has confirmed that the President’s Cup will return in 2026 for its 14th edition, promising an expanded field of participants and continued partnerships with Oceanspray and other sponsors.