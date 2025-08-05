ModernGhana logo
Bill Eshun of Media General named SWAG Journalist of the Year for 2025

By Sammy Heywood Okine
TUE, 05 AUG 2025

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced Bill Eshun of Media General as SWAG Journalist of the Year for 2025.

Janet Nana Akua Amankwah and Yaw Ofosu Larbie were runners-up.

Other nominees in the top five were Fiifi Anaman and Nii Otoe Bruce Tagoe, a photographer.

The announcement was scheduled for August 3 to coincide with the SWAG birthday, as the prestigious Association marked 57 years.

Present at the announcement and crowning ceremony at the Central Hotel in Accra were SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuo, MO for Gomoa Central, Hon Obeng Kwame Asare aka Aplus and members of the Sports Writers Association.

The SWAG Journalist of the Year, instituted in 2022, has seen winners such as Saddik Adams, also known as Obama, Juliet Bawuah, Gary Al Smith, and Bright Kankam Buadu.

Meanwhile, the Central Hotel has presented a package to Eshun at the ceremony, while the SWAG General Secretary, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, hinted that the official presentation will be done at the 50th SWAG Awards Night on November 15, 2025.

The 50th SWAG Awards, which is the Golden Jubilee, would be celebrated in grand style.

