Asante Kotoko announce signing of Guinean striker Morifing Donzo on a three-year deal

Asante Kotoko announce signing of Guinean striker Morifing Donzo on a three-year deal
MON, 04 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Guinean forward Morifing Donzo ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The 27-year-old joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Hafia FC, pending the approval of his work permit.

Donzo brings a wealth of experience, having featured in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking to the club’s official media, Donzo expressed his long-standing desire to join the Ghanaian giants.

“I was eager to make this move last season, but sometimes football doesn’t go the way you plan," he told the club's media.

"Better late than never. I’ve spoken with Amos Frimpong, who was always convincing me to come. I have also spoken with Mo (Camara) and Joe (Ablorh), and both had nothing but positive things to say about the club.

"I’m here now, ready to give everything, and make a name for myself in front of these fans," he added.

Donzo is expected to form a formidable attacking trio with Kwame Poku and Albert Amoah as Kotoko prepare for a busy campaign both on the domestic front and in continental competitions.

The Kumasi-based club continues to strengthen its squad as it eyes success in the Ghana Premier League and a strong run in Africa.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

