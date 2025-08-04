ModernGhana logo
I am feeling very good - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after returning from injury

MON, 04 AUG 2025

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his delight after recovering from an injury ahead of the new English Championship season.

The enterprising winger missed a chunk of last season after suffering a ligament injury while on international duty during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in Luanda.

However, Issahaku returned to the field and scored a stunner in Leicester City's pre-season win against Fiorentina on Sunday, August 3.

Speaking after the game, Issahaku said, "Right now I'm feeling good. I've got more minutes and I still feel good and no pain in my knee."

"The goal was something I was waiting for because I’ve been out for so long, and I'm so happy that I came back to King Power with a goal. My comeback is personal because I've been through a lot."

The 21-year-old will be hoping to help the Foxes secure an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated at the end of the 2024/25 season, where he only featured in 11 games.

