Karela United CEO Elloeny Amande blasts GFA term rxtension proposal as ‘power-drunk’

Karela United CEO Elloeny Amande blasts GFA term rxtension proposal as ‘power-drunk’

Chief Executive Officer of Karela United, Elloeny Amande, has strongly opposed the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) proposal to extend the presidential term limit, describing the move as a “power-drunk decision.”

This comes in response to a recommendation by the GFA Statutes Review Committee, which has submitted a proposal to clubs ahead of the Association’s 31st Ordinary Congress, set to take place on August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram. The proposal seeks to increase the GFA president's maximum tenure from two to three terms in office.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Amande voiced his disapproval, calling for the proposal to be outrightly rejected by Congress.

"I think the proposed decision to extend the mandate of the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is a power-drunk decision. I was shocked to see that in the proposal sent to clubs for the Congress," he said.

He referenced the reforms instituted by the FIFA Normalisation Committee following the 2018 Anas exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

"After the Anas' exposé, the Normalisation Committee deliberately made it two terms for the president of the Football Association because of where we were coming from, but for this administration to consider changing it, I think it must be rejected by Congress.

"Even in this country, the president has only two terms, so why don't you consider something similar for the GFA?. It is wrong, and I think it's a way to grab power, which is wrong," he added.

Alongside the term extension, the Review Committee has also proposed the introduction of two vice president positions, with one specifically designated for a woman to focus on the development and promotion of women’s football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

