Mon, 04 Aug 2025 Football News

REVEALED: Clubs proposed for extension of presidential term and not GFA

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison AddoGeneral Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has disclosed that the proposal to extend the GFA presidential term limit was initiated by clubs and other key stakeholders—not the Association itself.

His remarks come in the wake of a controversial proposal from the FA’s Statute Review Committee suggesting an extension of the GFA president's mandate from two terms to three. The proposal has been circulated to clubs ahead of the Association’s 31st Ordinary Congress, slated for August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Amid speculation that the move is aimed at paving the way for incumbent President Kurt Okraku to seek a third term, Harrison Addo clarified the origin of the proposal during an interview on Asempa FM.

"The decision to extend the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential term in office was proposed by clubs, RAG leadership, and other bodies that are all members of congress, he said.

"The decision was not made by GFA, and this proposal to extend the mandate of the president was made three years ago," he added.

It remains to be seen whether the proposal will gain approval when Congress convenes next week.

