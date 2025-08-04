ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva: Boyhood club pays tribute to brothers with new kit

By BBC
Football News Gondomar SC FacebookImage caption: Images of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva feature on Gondomars new shirts
MON, 04 AUG 2025
Gondomar SC Facebook Image caption: Images of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva feature on Gondomar's new shirts

The boyhood club of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva have dedicated their kit for the 2025-26 season to the two brothers.

Portugal and Liverpool forward Jota and Silva, who played for Portuguese second division club Penafiel, died in a car crash on 3 July in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Gondomar SC have imprinted images of the two players on the front of their home, away and third shirt for the upcoming season.

The back of each jersey also features their names underneath an infinity symbol.

"Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football," Gondomar posted on social media.

"Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."

Image source: Gondomar SC Facebook
Image caption: Jota and Andre Silva grew up in Gondomar

Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, grew up in Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto, and the club named its academy after Jota in 2022.

The fourth-tier Portuguese side added: "More than a jersey, a tribute eternal.

"Because football is more than victories and goals, it's legacy, it's family, it's love for our land."

Liverpool have retired the number 20 shirt in tribute to Jota, while they have also announced plans for a memorial sculpture for him and his brother.

A "Forever 20" emblem will also be printed on Liverpool players' shirts next season.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls for accountability MultiChoice treating Ghanaians unfairly—West Africa CUTS Director joins calls fo...

33 minutes ago

FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations FDA shuts down production of Tasty Tom Tomato mix over serious safety violations

33 minutes ago

Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour Fire guts Madina Redco structures as firefighters battle blaze for over an hour

33 minutes ago

Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy Bawumia pushes for state funeral to honour Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy

1 hour ago

Fire guts at Accra Tourist Information Centre Fire guts at Accra Tourist Information Centre

1 hour ago

Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected this week — Agbodza Ofankor-Nsawam road contractor paid GHS400 million; significant work expected th...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Attacks on journalists: Take decisive actions against perpetrators — African Edi...

1 hour ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe DStv pricing: Gov’t must demand a breakdown of MultiChoice’s cost package — Fran...

20 hours ago

Ace Ankomah goes after Kevin Taylor with judgment in GH¢2.95m defamation suit Ace Ankomah goes after Kevin Taylor with judgment in GH¢2.95m defamation suit

20 hours ago

I no longer identify as Nigerian — Badenoch I no longer identify as Nigerian — Badenoch

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line