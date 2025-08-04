Diogo Jota and Andre Silva: Boyhood club pays tribute to brothers with new kit

The boyhood club of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva have dedicated their kit for the 2025-26 season to the two brothers.

Portugal and Liverpool forward Jota and Silva, who played for Portuguese second division club Penafiel, died in a car crash on 3 July in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Gondomar SC have imprinted images of the two players on the front of their home, away and third shirt for the upcoming season.

The back of each jersey also features their names underneath an infinity symbol.

"Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football," Gondomar posted on social media.

"Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."

Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, grew up in Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto, and the club named its academy after Jota in 2022.

The fourth-tier Portuguese side added: "More than a jersey, a tribute eternal.

"Because football is more than victories and goals, it's legacy, it's family, it's love for our land."

Liverpool have retired the number 20 shirt in tribute to Jota, while they have also announced plans for a memorial sculpture for him and his brother.

A "Forever 20" emblem will also be printed on Liverpool players' shirts next season.