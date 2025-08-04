ModernGhana logo
I hope Antoine Semenyo continue with his progression - Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola

MON, 04 AUG 2025

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is banking on Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo to play a pivotal role in the upcoming season, following the striker’s decision to commit his long-term future to the club.

Semenyo, who was reportedly the subject of interest from multiple clubs during the transfer window, recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign last season, registering 13 goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. His consistent performances and sharp pre-season form have further boosted Iraola’s confidence heading into the new term.

"Antoine is someone that has been, I would say, not just last year, last two years that I've been here with him. He had been progressing a lot, year to year, starting lower divisions, getting to the Premier League, improving every season, playing more, having better stats, being more important for the team, so I hope he can continue this progression," Iraola said.

The Spanish manager also highlighted Semenyo’s growing maturity, pointing to his work ethic and leadership potential.

"I hope he can continue this progression and even help us because he's acquired some experience. I hope he can give us some leadership. If he can continue playing like he's playing. Last season, he was so important for us because of the numbers, the work he does for the team."

Semenyo will aim to replicate his form when Bournemouth kick off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

