I don’t know if Kurt Okraku will seek a third term as GFA president - Henry Asante Twum

MON, 04 AUG 2025

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says he is unaware of President Kurt Okraku’s intentions regarding a possible third term in office.

His comments follow the submission of a proposal from the FA’s Statute Review Committee, recommending an amendment that would allow the GFA presidency to extend to a third term.

The proposal has been circulated to member clubs ahead of the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress scheduled for August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The proposal has stirred speculation that it could be aimed at clearing the path for Okraku—who is currently in his second term and also serves as CAF’s 2nd Vice President—to remain in office beyond the current two-term limit.

But speaking on GTV Sports Plus, Asante Twum stated that Okraku has not discussed any third-term ambition with him.

"I don't know if Kurt Okraku will contest for a third term in office. He has not spoken to me about it, and so I don't know the decision for now," he said.

"He is in his second term in office, and he is in his second year in office, so I don't know what will happen," he added.

In addition to the proposed term extension, the Statute Review Committee is also advocating for structural reforms within the GFA, including the appointment of two vice presidents—one of whom must be a woman tasked with overseeing the development of women’s football.

Kurt Okraku was first elected GFA president in 2019 and won re-election for a second term in 2023.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
