GFA committed to WAFCON glory and World Cup qualification – Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has reaffirmed the FA’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Black Queens in their pursuit of continental glory.

Speaking on GTV Sports Plus, Asante Twum expressed optimism about the future of Ghana's senior women’s national team following their impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they claimed bronze by edging South Africa in a penalty shootout. It was Ghana’s first WAFCON appearance since 2018.

"The GFA has taken care of Black Queens' coaches for the past three years, and this far, we have come, but we will continue to press to get gold for Ghana," he said.

Asante Twum also touched on Ghana's aspirations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to be held in Brazil.

"Fortunately, the slot for Africa has increased, so we are hoping to qualify for the next edition of the Women's World Cup in Brazil."

The GFA’s renewed focus on the women's game comes amid growing calls for more investment and support for female athletes in Ghana.