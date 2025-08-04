We don't need Maradonas and Peles for our CAF Champions League campaign - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Frimpong Manso, believes they will not need big-name players to make an impact ahead of their maiden participation in the CAF Champions League.

The Miners will represent the country in the CAF elite competition after emerging as the champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the history of the club.

Speaking in an interview, Manso emphasised that the most important thing is the team’s preparation and the mindset they will take into the competition.

“The moment you mention Africa, it’s like you need some special players. No, they are the same players. What we need is to orient their mindset. And that is what we’ve started to do, because you cannot go and then bring in the Maradonas or the Peles at this time,” he told Joy Sports.

“You see, it depends on the way you also prepare yourself. That also counts a lot. So, for me, I think we are new to the competition, but we will make the best out of the competition," he added.

Bibiani GoldStars will discover their preliminary opponent on August 12.