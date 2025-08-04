Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman hands in transfer request

Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman says he has handed in a transfer request at Atalanta after accusing the club of "breaking promises" to him.

The 27-year-old, a reported target for Serie A rivals Inter Milan, said he had reached an agreement with the club's board that he could leave if a "fair" offer arrived this summer.

However, the England-born winger says Atalanta have reneged on that promise after "receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed".

"I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right and I feel that enough is enough," Lookman wrote on social media.

"I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request."

Lookman said Atalanta were "blocking the opportunity" of him leaving the club "for reasons I do not understand".

The Nigeria international joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022.

He scored his first career hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final victory against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

Lookman has scored 52 goals in 117 appearances for the Italian side.

Atalanta have been contacted for comment.