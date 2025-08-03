Chelsea sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato for £37m on seven-year contract

Chelsea have completed a £37m deal to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

The 19-year-old has finalised a seven-year contract with the Blues after a medical in London over the weekend.

The Netherlands international has become the eighth signing of the summer transfer window for the Fifa Club World Cup champions.

"I'm very excited, I'm so happy to be here," said Hato.

"I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I'm very happy."

Hato emerged from Ajax's famed academy, making his debut in the first team aged 16.

Adept at left-back or centre-back, he captained the Dutch club at 17 and went on to make 111 appearances.

Hato made his international debut for the Netherlands in 2023 against Gibraltar and has six caps.