Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey set to join Villarreal

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to join Villarreal.

Partey, 32, has undergone a medical and is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Spanish club through to 2027.

The Ghana international is a free agent after departing Arsenal following the conclusion of his contract in June, and the chance to continue playing Champions League football was deemed an important factor in the proposed move to Villarreal.

Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on July 4. He denies the charges. He had been the subject of an investigation that first started in February 2022 and had continued playing for the Premier League club prior to the expiration of his contract.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 5.

The Athletic reported Partey was in talks over remaining at the Emirates Stadium but an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a deal.

Partey made 52 appearances for Arsenal during the 2024-25 campaign. He joined the club from Atletico Madrid for €50 million (now £45.4m, $58.7m) in 2020.

Primarily featuring in midfield but also appearing at right-back, Partey made 167 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals.