Ruben Amorim: Manchester United boss feared going to games last season during form struggles

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he travelled to games last season fearful of what was going to happen to his team.

Speaking to reporters who are accompanying United on their pre-season tour of the United States, Amorim revealed for the first time the depth of his despair at presiding over United's worst season since the 1973-74 relegation campaign.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season - their lowest league finish since the 1989-90 campaign.

Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag as manager in November 2024, oversaw a run of seven wins from 27 league games - and a shattering Europa League final defeat by Tottenham in Bilbao.

Asked how he felt when he returned home to meet his wife and young family after repeated defeats - at one point his side lost four games in a row and later on won only three times in 11 matches - Amorim said it was pre-match that was the most stressful.

"To tell you the truth, it's not how I returned to my house after the games, it was how I left to go to the games, because I felt that sometimes we will struggle," he said.

"All the struggles we had in games, I felt it before. That was the hardest part.

"To go to the games and know that we are not going to be competitive - I was really frustrated."

But Amorim says he does not feel like that now. He says he has a less "romantic" view of his job but also sees positives that make him "believe" better days are ahead.

In a 25-minute, wide-ranging interview at Chicago Fire's training ground, Amorim covered a range of topics, including:

How he is changing the culture at United

His relationship with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

His belief the club will eventually win the biggest trophies again

His dream of staying in the job for 20 years

During last season's dark days, Amorim was repeatedly criticised for refusing to tweak his tactical approach.

"Sometimes, when you are losing, you might think let's change the standards a little bit for them [the players] to be with me," he said.

"I didn't - and they saw it. Now they understand when I say something, I will do it.

"I don't treat the players as babies. But they have rules now and that can change the way you train.

"I'm always on top. If you don't train in the right way, I have footage to show you. And I show you in front of everybody."

Amorim has appointed a leadership group of six players - Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui - to uphold standards in the dressing room and deal with the "small things".

It has not been easy to get to this point.

Amorim admits there were times last season when he wavered and wondered if he had done the right thing leaving Portuguese club Sporting - where he had built his reputation and where he was feted as a hero - mid-season.

He did not go seeking out assurances. For Amorim, keeping his job says enough.

"Try to remember one team, one big team that lost so many games and the manager kept their job," he said.

"You will not find it. That shows more than words that they support me."

Amorim on dealing with pressure

Amorim said last season that he was not worried about any pressure on his position, focusing instead on the team and what was needed to improve.

"This is not the moment I felt most pressure in my life. I had to finish my career as a player really quickly because of the injuries," he said.

"I remember me and my wife had an Excel spreadsheet with all the money that we have and all the things that I need. I want to help my family. I felt the pressure in that time.

"Nowadays, it's more like an ego thing. I want to be manager of Manchester United for a while.

"I took five years to choose this club. I don't want to fail."

Asked how long he wants to stay at the club, Amorim replied: "I want to stay 20 [years]. That is my goal. I truly believe in that."

Amorim on blunt conversations with Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe told BBC Sport in March that Amorim was doing "a super job", describing him as "an outstanding young manager".

"We speak on the phone, he sends me messages, he sends me gifs - [I'm] joking," Amorim said.

"It's really easy to deal with Jim. If you know your stuff, how to explain any decision, you'll be fine.

"I know he's the owner of the club, I know my place. But when I need to say something, I'm really direct.

"I think it's something he likes a lot."

Amorim on squad and ambition for season

The team will return to training at Carrington on Wednesday. The unwanted quartet of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrrell Malacia will continue to train at different times to the main squad.

"Garnacho is a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out," Amorim explained.

"You cannot explain specifically what it is. It's clear he wants a different thing with a different leadership.

"They want new challenges. The market is open. I'm just working with the players that I think are going to stay."

The aim for the season is easy for Amorim.

"I know it's a massive gap from where we finished - but it's Manchester United. We need to return to Europe," he said.

And beyond that? Can United win the Premier League and Champions League again?

"I have no doubts," Amorim said.

"There are some things you cannot buy that this club has: pedigree, history, fans. We have money without the Champions League.

"With all these things, if we have a different culture, we can return to our place."

How has pre-season gone so far?

It is very early but there are signs Amorim's approach is working.

On Wednesday, with a starting line-up retaining nine of the team that performed so poorly in Bilbao, United looked efficient, energised and, at times, exciting in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

Patrick Dorgu excelled in the left-sided wing-back role and Luke Shaw is fit and performing to a level that made him an automatic pick for England.

However, while there is more purpose and confidence around striker Rasmus Hojlund, it has emerged that United are willing to sell him for £30m.

Victory against Everton in Atlanta will send United home with a 100% record from their three games in the United States.

Amorim has support in the boardroom. He also has it in the Old Trafford stands. Fans continually sang his name and Amorim has promised them this season will be better.

"If I say it, it's because I believe it," he said. "We cannot control the results. But the way we play, the way we perform, the way we connect with the fans, all these small things, we are going to do those no matter what.

"All the credit I had when I arrived was used last year. Now we have to perform.

"If I have the feeling before the game we are going to be competitive, then we'll be OK.

"I just don't want to return to that feeling that we are thinking it's not a 50-50 game."