2025/26 Ghana Premier League: GFA to release fixtures on Monday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will officially unveil the full fixture list for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season on Monday, August 4.

The comprehensive schedule will detail all 34 matchdays for each of the league’s 18 clubs, laying out the pathway for the upcoming campaign.

Per the GFA’s calendar, the season is set to kick off over the weekend of September 12, 2025, and conclude on the weekend of May 23–24, 2026. The timeline has been carefully designed to ensure the domestic season wraps up ahead of the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The early completion will allow players and national team staff ample preparation time for the global showpiece.