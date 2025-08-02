ModernGhana logo
2024 CHAN: CAF increases prize money by 75%

By CAFOnline
SAT, 02 AUG 2025

A brand new trophy, a 75% increase in prize money for winners and historic hosting by three countries are all the elements giving this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 added prestige.

The winners will now receive USD 3.5-million, up 75% from the previous edition, while the overall prize pool has grown by 32% to USD 10.4-million.

This year’s tournament marks the first time in history that three nations will co-host the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, which is exclusively reserved for players based in domestic leagues across Africa.

The three host nations will stage matches in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kampala and Nairobi from 02-30 August 2025, with the final set for Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi.

With powerhouses such as defending champions Senegal, two-time winners Morocco and DR Congo, and continental giants Nigeria, Algeria, and Zambia in the mix, the stage is set for a fiercely competitive tournament across all four groups.

This year’s edition also features debutants Central African Republic, who will test themselves in a balanced Group B alongside Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, Group C will host some of the tournament’s most intriguing matchups, including Uganda, Algeria, Guinea, South Africa and Niger.

Group D, though the smallest with four teams, features some of the most successful sides. Alongside Senegal and Nigeria are Congo and Sudan—two nations with strong TotalEnergies CAF CHAN pedigree.

The third-place playoff will be staged in Kampala on Friday, 29 August 2025, while the grand finale takes place in Nairobi a day later.

Fans across Africa and beyond can look forward to a month-long celebration of African football, with the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, PAMOJA 2024 set to spotlight the next generation of stars rising through domestic leagues.

With ticket sales already underway and fan engagement campaigns live across all three host nations, CAF and its partners are set to deliver a festival of African football that blends culture, community and sporting excellence.

Group Breakdown:

  • Group A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia
  • Group B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic
  • Group C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, Algeria, South Africa
  • Group D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

