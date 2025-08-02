GFA Statutes Committee recommends extension of presidential term limit

The Statutes Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has proposed an amendment to extend the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

The recommendation is expected to be a key item on the agenda at the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress, scheduled for August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

In its report to the GFA Executive Council, the committee also suggested the introduction of two vice presidents—one of whom must be a woman—to strengthen gender inclusion and enhance leadership diversity. The female vice president would also be responsible for overseeing women’s football development.

The proposed adjustment to the presidential term limit is designed to align with international football governance practices, notably those of FIFA and CAF, which both permit their presidents to serve up to three terms.

Under the GFA’s current statutes, established by the 2019 Normalisation Committee led by Dr. Kofi Amoah, the president is restricted to a maximum of two terms, consecutive or otherwise. Article 37(4) of the existing regulation states:

“No person shall serve as President for more than two terms of office, whether consecutive or not. Any other member of the Executive Council, including the Vice President, may serve for no more than three terms of office, whether consecutive or not. Any partial term beyond twenty-four (24) months shall count as a full term. Previous terms served as a vice president or as a member of the Executive Council shall not be considered in determining the term limits of a President.”

The committee believes that extending the term limit would enhance continuity in leadership and allow for the implementation of long-term strategic goals.

If approved, the amendment would allow current GFA President Kurt Okraku—who has served one full term—to be eligible for two more, potentially extending his tenure beyond the current eight-year ceiling.

The final decision will rest with the Congress delegates, who will vote on the proposed changes that could significantly reshape the governance structure of Ghanaian football.