Frimpong Manso applauds GFA's GHS 1 million support package for each Premier League club

SAT, 02 AUG 2025

Head coach of Bibiani GoldStars, Frimpong Manso, has hailed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its recent decision to allocate GHS 1 million to each Ghana Premier League club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The financial support follows the announcement of a new partnership between the GFA and Adesa Production Limited (APL), revealed on Thursday. As part of the deal, three live matches will be broadcast weekly, along with a dedicated highlights package.

Manso, who guided GoldStars to their first-ever league title last season, believes the funding comes at a critical time, especially for clubs preparing for continental campaigns.

“I think it's a very good initiative by the FA because you don't have to wait till the start of the season before money comes,” he told Joy Sports.

“You need money to prepare the team before the competition starts. So for me, coming at this time of the season, I think it's the best thing they have done.”

While welcoming the move, the former Ghana international stressed the need for continued investment to boost the league’s overall competitiveness.

“Although you cannot say that one million Ghana cedis will be enough for the entire duration of the league for me, I think it's a very good start.

"Maybe going forward, they might get another sponsorship and then add up; it will make the league very, very competitive.”

GoldStars are expected to learn their CAF Champions League preliminary round opponents on August 12.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
