CK Akonnor reveals plans after appointment as Go Mahia head coach

Charles Kwabla Akonnor has laid out his vision after being appointed head coach of Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia ahead of the upcoming season.

The former Ghana national team coach has inked a two-year contract with the club, aiming to build a cohesive and resilient squad.

Speaking at his unveiling, Akonnor emphasized the importance of team chemistry.

“As for me, first of all, it is the chemistry of the players, strengthening the chemistry within the players,” he said. “They need to have that understanding, that love, that passion, that they will play together no matter what it is.”

Akonnor also stressed tactical adaptability as a key to success.

“Every game will not be the same, so we need to understand tactical awareness of what we want to do,” he added. “This is Africa, and sometimes you go to a place where the field doesn’t favour you, so you need to adjust your style of play.”

Highlighting fitness as a cornerstone of his approach, the coach added, “Their fitness will be very important,” he said. “They need to be fit to demonstrate what we’ve been doing in the past weeks and months on the field.”

Akonnor will be deputised by Bismark Kobby Mensah with Ben Owu serving as the goalkeepers' trainer.