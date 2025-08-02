ModernGhana logo
CK Akonnor's appointment will bring success to Go Mahia - Enoch Morrison

CK Akonnors appointment will bring success to Go Mahia - Enoch Morrison

Gor Mahia midfielder Enoch Morrison has expressed optimism following the appointment of Ghanaian coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor as the new head coach of the Kenyan Premier League giants.

Akonnor's arrival was officially announced by the club, with fellow Ghanaians Bismark Kobby Mensah and Ben Owu named as assistant coach and goalkeepers’ trainer, respectively, forming a fully Ghanaian technical bench.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanasportspage, Morrison, a former Asante Kotoko midfielder, revealed the players were informed about the new appointments just a day earlier.

“The team informed us about the appointment yesterday. It’s not only CK but the assistant and the goalkeeper’s trainer are all Ghanaians, which makes me very happy,” the former Asante Kotoko midfielder said.

He voiced strong confidence in Akonnor’s ability to succeed at the club, citing his leadership qualities and reputation for discipline.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that CK will lead us to success. Some players asked me about how CK is, and I told them he is very strict. He is someone I believe can manage egos, and I believe he will do well,” he added.

Morrison also shared a personal note, saying the appointment of a Ghanaian-led technical team would help ease his transition and improve communication, having previously felt alone as the only Ghanaian in the squad.

“I’m excited because I was the only Ghanaian, and it was difficult to blend in.”

The arrival of Akonnor and his backroom staff marks a new chapter for Gor Mahia as they aim to return to continental prominence.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

