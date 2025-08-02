WAFU B Women’s Champions League: Yussif Basigi to lead Police Ladies for qualifiers

Veteran Ghanaian trainer Yussif Basigi will lead Police Ladies as their head coach at the 2025 WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers.

The former Black Maidens coach will step in as the leader of the technical team due to Abu Kassim Tabasu not having the qualified license to continue as head coach.

Abu Kassim led Police Ladies to their first-ever Ghana Women's Premier League title at the end of the 2024/25 season, beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final.

However, he will only serve as an assistant when his side take to the qualifiers for the CAF Women's Champions League in Cote d'Ivoire later this month.

"I am not going to lead the team [at the qualifiers] tactically or technically because I'm not qualified to be the head coach in Africa," Abu Kassim told the media during Police Ladies' Media Day at their training base at the Awutu Winton Senior High School Park.

"I'm a License B holder that is why Yussif Basigi is here. He is going to sit in as the head when we go there."

The teams expected to compete in the tournament include: Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria), Asec Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire), AS GNN (Niger), USFA (Burkina Faso), Asko (Togo) and Sam Nelly (Benin).

Basigi led Hasaacas in the first edition of the tournament when they also went all the way to play in the main CAF Women's Champions League in 2021, finishing second after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.