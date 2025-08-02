ModernGhana logo
Ghana FA releases 2025/26 FA Cup calendar

Football News Ghana FA releases 2025/26 FA Cup calendar
SAT, 02 AUG 2025

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially released the full schedule for the 2025/26 FA Cup, setting the stage for a tightly coordinated domestic football campaign.

According to the GFA, the prestigious knockout tournament will kick off on the weekend of October 24, 2025, and climax with the final slated for either May 30 or 31, 2026.

The timeline has been deliberately designed to ensure all local competitions conclude ahead of the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11, 2026.

In a bid to maximise fan engagement and maintain competitive integrity, most FA Cup matches will take place over the weekends.

Only select fixtures in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 may be scheduled midweek, depending on fixture congestion and logistical considerations.

The Women’s FA Cup will also follow a weekend-only format, as part of efforts to bolster consistency, improve visibility, and boost attendance across the women’s game.

The GFA stated that the calendar was structured to improve coordination across all domestic competitions while aligning with international football obligations.

Association officials further assured stakeholders of their dedication to ensuring a smooth rollout of the fixtures, with a focus on discipline, efficiency, and maintaining the excitement of one of Ghana’s most cherished football tournaments.

822025105624-h40o2r6eey-mtndates-819x1024

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

