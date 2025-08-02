ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 02 Aug 2025 Football News

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani explains decision to accept Hearts of Oak coaching job offer

Mas-Ud Didi DramaniMas-Ud Didi Dramani

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has explained his decision to accept Hearts of Oak's coaching job offer.

The former Black Stars assistant coach has joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The veteran trainer replaced Ivorian gaffer Aboubakar Ouattara at the end of the 2024/25 football campaign.

Speaking on why he accepted the offer, the former Black Maidens and Asante Kotoko coach said, “I’m a professional, devoid of my passion and soft touch.

"I like to see things done in the right way. I had a thorough discussion with the club as to why they wanted me, and I realised they were ready for a purposeful change," he added.

Didi Dramani is expected to join the fortunes of the club, having ended last season without a trophy.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of September 12.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 hours ago

Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals

17 hours ago

Policy analyst and natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw Dr. Manteaw backs gov’t move to fund Big Push with oil revenues, says it makes e...

17 hours ago

Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session

17 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands

18 hours ago

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opareleft and Former GACL Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere GACL terminates Evatex contract at centre of OSP probe involving Adom-Otchere

18 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George I can’t allow continuous plain stealing of Ghanaians by DStv — Sam George

18 hours ago

Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv

18 hours ago

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere GACL probe: OSP releases Adom-Otchere after meeting revised bail conditions

19 hours ago

Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solida...

19 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line