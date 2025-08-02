Mas-Ud Didi Dramani explains decision to accept Hearts of Oak coaching job offer

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has explained his decision to accept Hearts of Oak's coaching job offer.

The former Black Stars assistant coach has joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The veteran trainer replaced Ivorian gaffer Aboubakar Ouattara at the end of the 2024/25 football campaign.

Speaking on why he accepted the offer, the former Black Maidens and Asante Kotoko coach said, “I’m a professional, devoid of my passion and soft touch.

"I like to see things done in the right way. I had a thorough discussion with the club as to why they wanted me, and I realised they were ready for a purposeful change," he added.

Didi Dramani is expected to join the fortunes of the club, having ended last season without a trophy.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of September 12.