Kamaldeen Sulemana: Playing for Black Stars fulfils a lifelong dream

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has described representing the Black Stars as the realisation of a lifelong dream.

Speaking at his official unveiling after completing a move from Southampton to Serie A side Atalanta, the 22-year-old expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and reaffirmed his commitment to the national team.

“Atalanta gives me big competitions in Europe. If I am able to do my job here and play well, that gives me a big role to play in Ghana.”

Despite limited appearances for Ghana in recent months—having started just once for the Black Stars since September 2023—Sulemana remains optimistic about making a strong return.

“Every single time I am selected for the national team, it is a proud moment for me and my family. That’s what I dreamt of when I was young. I always wanted to play at the World Cup and the African Cup.”

With 20 caps already to his name, Sulemana is focused on regaining form in Italy to secure a spot in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.