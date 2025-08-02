ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Playing for Black Stars fulfils a lifelong dream

Football News Kamaldeen Sulemana: Playing for Black Stars fulfils a lifelong dream
SAT, 02 AUG 2025

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has described representing the Black Stars as the realisation of a lifelong dream.

Speaking at his official unveiling after completing a move from Southampton to Serie A side Atalanta, the 22-year-old expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and reaffirmed his commitment to the national team.

“Atalanta gives me big competitions in Europe. If I am able to do my job here and play well, that gives me a big role to play in Ghana.”

Despite limited appearances for Ghana in recent months—having started just once for the Black Stars since September 2023—Sulemana remains optimistic about making a strong return.

“Every single time I am selected for the national team, it is a proud moment for me and my family. That’s what I dreamt of when I was young. I always wanted to play at the World Cup and the African Cup.”

With 20 caps already to his name, Sulemana is focused on regaining form in Italy to secure a spot in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 hours ago

Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

Policy analyst and natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw Dr. Manteaw backs gov’t move to fund Big Push with oil revenues, says it makes e...

16 hours ago

Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session

16 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands

17 hours ago

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opareleft and Former GACL Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere GACL terminates Evatex contract at centre of OSP probe involving Adom-Otchere

17 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George I can’t allow continuous plain stealing of Ghanaians by DStv — Sam George

17 hours ago

Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv

17 hours ago

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere GACL probe: OSP releases Adom-Otchere after meeting revised bail conditions

18 hours ago

Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solida...

18 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line