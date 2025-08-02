Tanzanian side Simba SC announce signing of striker Jonathan Sowah

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have officially completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Jonathan Sowah ahead of the new football season.

The former Medeama SC striker, who impressed in the Tanzanian Premier League last season with Singida Black Stars, was clad in Simba’s iconic red and white as he embarks on a new journey in East African football.

Sowah, 25, arrives at Simba with a growing reputation and is widely seen as a key addition to bolster the club’s attacking options ahead of a busy season.

His signing is part of a broader strategic push by the Dar es Salaam-based club to reclaim the Tanzanian Premier League title and make a strong impression in continental competitions.

The forward’s arrival has already sparked excitement among the Simba faithful, who are hopeful he can deliver goals and bring renewed energy to the frontline.

As the new campaign approaches, all eyes will be on how quickly Sowah settles in and asserts himself as a force in both domestic and CAF competitions.