ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 02 Aug 2025 Football Transfers

Tanzanian side Simba SC announce signing of striker Jonathan Sowah

Tanzanian side Simba SC announce signing of striker Jonathan Sowah

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have officially completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Jonathan Sowah ahead of the new football season.

The former Medeama SC striker, who impressed in the Tanzanian Premier League last season with Singida Black Stars, was clad in Simba’s iconic red and white as he embarks on a new journey in East African football.

Sowah, 25, arrives at Simba with a growing reputation and is widely seen as a key addition to bolster the club’s attacking options ahead of a busy season.

His signing is part of a broader strategic push by the Dar es Salaam-based club to reclaim the Tanzanian Premier League title and make a strong impression in continental competitions.

The forward’s arrival has already sparked excitement among the Simba faithful, who are hopeful he can deliver goals and bring renewed energy to the frontline.

As the new campaign approaches, all eyes will be on how quickly Sowah settles in and asserts himself as a force in both domestic and CAF competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 hours ago

Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

Policy analyst and natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw Dr. Manteaw backs gov’t move to fund Big Push with oil revenues, says it makes e...

16 hours ago

Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session

16 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands

17 hours ago

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opareleft and Former GACL Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere GACL terminates Evatex contract at centre of OSP probe involving Adom-Otchere

17 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George I can’t allow continuous plain stealing of Ghanaians by DStv — Sam George

17 hours ago

Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv

17 hours ago

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere GACL probe: OSP releases Adom-Otchere after meeting revised bail conditions

18 hours ago

Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solida...

18 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line