Hearts of Oak strengthen squad with Frank Duku signing ahead of 2025/26 season

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of talented youngster Frank Duku ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana football season.

The club confirmed the addition of the forward in an official announcement shared across their social media platforms on Friday, August 1.

“It’s official. He’s one of us! 🙌 Frank Duku has penned his deal with Hearts of Oak! Let’s make history together,” the club posted, welcoming the promising attacker to the Phobian family.

Duku's arrival is part of a broader recruitment drive by Hearts of Oak aimed at rebuilding a competitive squad under newly appointed head coach Didi Dramani.

He joins a growing list of new signings this transfer window, including Baba Amadu and Kwabena Owusu, as the club eyes a strong campaign and a return to title contention in the Ghana Premier League.