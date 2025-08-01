Hearts of Oak intensify pre-season ahead of 2025/26 season

Hearts of Oak have intensified preparations for the new season by shifting their pre-season activities to the Army Combat Training School in Teshie.

This marks the second phase of their rigorous pre-season programme, following weeks of foundational work at the club’s training base in Kpobiman.

Led by head coach Didi Dramani, the new phase of training is designed to push both players and technical staff beyond their comfort zones, with a focus on enhancing physical strength, building mental toughness, and fostering team resilience.

"The idea is to assess the physical status of every individual and strengthen their capacity to withstand pressure—both physically and mentally," Coach Dramani explained.

"This is about knowing your limits and then going beyond them. It’s about developing muscle endurance, mental stability, and the discipline to keep going until the final whistle."

The sessions at the Teshie base are heavily guided by scientific principles, with careful attention paid to the physiological development of the players.

While the workload has increased, the technical team is ensuring that every effort is made to monitor recovery and injury prevention.

"This is not just about pushing hard; it’s about pushing smart," added one of the fitness staff. "We’re building a team that’s not just strong, but durable and mentally equipped to deal with the demands of a full season."

The club is expected to continue with this phase of training for the next few days before transitioning into more tactical and match-specific sessions ahead of the new season.