ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 01 Aug 2025 Football News

Gor Mahia FC appoint Charles Akonnor as head coach on a two-year deal

Gor Mahia FC appoint Charles Akonnor as head coach on a two-year deal

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been appointed the new head coach of Kenyan football powerhouse Gor Mahia FC.

The 52-year-old Ghanaian tactician has signed a two-year contract with the record FKF Premier League champions as the club sets sights on a fresh start ahead of the upcoming season.

Akonnor will be supported by fellow Ghanaian Bismark Kobby-Mensah, who comes on board as assistant coach, while Ben Owu takes up the role of goalkeepers’ trainer.

Gor Mahia confirmed the appointment in a statement shared on social media: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Charles Akonnor from Ghana as our new Head Coach. The former Black Stars manager brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned tactician. Welcome to Mahia, Coach Akonnor."

This marks Akonnor’s first coaching role outside Ghana, having previously managed several top clubs in the West African nation, including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, and AshantiGold SC.

Gor Mahia, who are rebuilding following a challenging campaign, believe Akonnor’s international experience and proven leadership will be key in their quest to reclaim domestic dominance and make a strong impact in CAF inter-club competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George I can’t allow continuous plain stealing of Ghanaians by DStv — Sam George

51 minutes ago

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere GACL probe: OSP releases Adom-Otchere after meeting revised bail conditions

2 hours ago

Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solida...

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Bail conditions: If you don’t have landed properties, you’ve placed yourself on ...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP doesn’t oppose bail, nor use it to punish individuals — Kissi Agyebeng

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George High data consumption: Check your settings and behaviour, not telcos — Sam Georg...

2 hours ago

60:40 is your new name — Afenyo-Markin launches fierce attack on Mahama govt "60:40 is your new name" — Afenyo-Markin launches fierce attack on Mahama gov't

2 hours ago

“They say they’re from Jubilee House” — House of Chiefs President demands crackdown on political, traditional galamsey kingpins “They say they’re from Jubilee House” — House of Chiefs President demands crackd...

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Sam George 'Reduce your prices or pack and go' — Sam George tells DSTV over unfair pricing

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line