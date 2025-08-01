Gor Mahia FC appoint Charles Akonnor as head coach on a two-year deal

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been appointed the new head coach of Kenyan football powerhouse Gor Mahia FC.

The 52-year-old Ghanaian tactician has signed a two-year contract with the record FKF Premier League champions as the club sets sights on a fresh start ahead of the upcoming season.

Akonnor will be supported by fellow Ghanaian Bismark Kobby-Mensah, who comes on board as assistant coach, while Ben Owu takes up the role of goalkeepers’ trainer.

Gor Mahia confirmed the appointment in a statement shared on social media: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Charles Akonnor from Ghana as our new Head Coach. The former Black Stars manager brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned tactician. Welcome to Mahia, Coach Akonnor."

This marks Akonnor’s first coaching role outside Ghana, having previously managed several top clubs in the West African nation, including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, and AshantiGold SC.

Gor Mahia, who are rebuilding following a challenging campaign, believe Akonnor’s international experience and proven leadership will be key in their quest to reclaim domestic dominance and make a strong impact in CAF inter-club competitions.