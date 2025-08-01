ModernGhana logo
Newcastle United reject opening Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak

By BBC
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Newcastle United have rejected an opening offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies value the Sweden international at about £150m, with the Reds' offer falling below that figure.

There has been no confirmation as to the level of Liverpool's bid but there are reports it is worth £110m plus add-ons.

Isak was left out of the Newcastle squad for their pre-season tour of Asia as he wants to explore a move away - despite the club qualifying for this season's Champions League.

The bid from Liverpool has been lodged while Isak trains alone at former club Real Sociedad, amid continued uncertainty around his future.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle in a £60m move from La Liga club Real Sociedad in 2022.

BBC Sport reported in July that Liverpool were considering a move for Isak worth up to £130m.

Newcastle have maintained he is not for sale this summer, but that has not prevented Liverpool from taking a major interest.

The Premier League champions made an approach to Newcastle last month and have now lodged an official bid.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make an improved bid for Isak, but manager Arne Slot is very keen to add the striker to his squad before the new season.

There have already been a number of additions to the Dutchman's squad during a heavy summer of spending by the Anfield club.

They have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi for a combined total of about £265m without add-ons.

Meanwhile, regular first-teamers Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold have departed for an initial £115m.

