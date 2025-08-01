ModernGhana logo
We will ensure Ghana Premier League is attractive abd competitive - Kofi Adams

We will ensure Ghana Premier League is attractive abd competitive - Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to making the Ghana Premier League more attractive and competitive ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Speaking at the official unveiling of a new partnership between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Adesa Production Limited (APL), the Minister emphasized that efforts to qualify the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are being matched with renewed focus on revitalizing the domestic league.

“We’re not only going to do well to qualify for the World Cup but make sure our league is attractive and competitive," the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency said.

Under the newly announced deal, each Premier League club will receive GHC1 million ahead of the upcoming season.

The agreement also includes provisions for live broadcast of three league matches per week, as well as weekly highlight shows, aimed at increasing visibility and boosting fan engagement.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

