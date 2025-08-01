Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejoins Marseille one year after leaving

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rejoined Marseille on a free transfer, a year after leaving the French club.

The 36-year-old joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah from Marseille last summer, but left them earlier this month on a free transfer.

Aubameyang has reportedly signed a contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2027.

The Gabon international scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 36 matches in all competitions last season as Al-Qadsiah finished fourth in the league and reached the King's Cup final.

Aubameyang returns to Marseille after contributing 30 goals and 11 assists in 51 games during his first spell in 2023-24.

This will be his fifth move since leaving Arsenal in February 2022.

He scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League appearances during a four-year spell with the Gunners, but left by mutual consent after being stripped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward had six months at Barcelona before returning to the Premier League with Chelsea, where he spent the 2022-23 campaign.