We will beat Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA Top 4, says Kotoko IMC chairman Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah

Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), has confidently assured fans that the Porcupine Warriors will overcome their fierce rivals, Hearts of Oa,k in the forthcoming 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

Scheduled to take place from August 20 to 24 at the Baba Yara Stadium, the competition promises intense matchups, as confirmed by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

Having already secured victories over Hearts of Oak in both the Ghana Premier League and the President's Cup this season, Asante Kotoko is poised to continue their dominance in this highly anticipated clash.

"We (Asante Kotoko) will meet Hearts of Oak in the Top 4 tournament, and we will beat them again," Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah said.

"We will beat them any day. We won't talk too much," he added.

Joining Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the tournament are Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars and Heart of Lions, setting the stage for a thrilling contest among the nation’s top clubs.