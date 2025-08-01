ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will beat Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA Top 4, says Kotoko IMC chairman Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah

Football News We will beat Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA Top 4, says Kotoko IMC chairman Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), has confidently assured fans that the Porcupine Warriors will overcome their fierce rivals, Hearts of Oa,k in the forthcoming 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

Scheduled to take place from August 20 to 24 at the Baba Yara Stadium, the competition promises intense matchups, as confirmed by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

Having already secured victories over Hearts of Oak in both the Ghana Premier League and the President's Cup this season, Asante Kotoko is poised to continue their dominance in this highly anticipated clash.

"We (Asante Kotoko) will meet Hearts of Oak in the Top 4 tournament, and we will beat them again," Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah said.

"We will beat them any day. We won't talk too much," he added.

Joining Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the tournament are Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars and Heart of Lions, setting the stage for a thrilling contest among the nation’s top clubs.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

8 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

8 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

8 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

8 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

8 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

8 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

10 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

10 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

14 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line