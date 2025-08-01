Bibiani GoldStars has a good future - Former Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Former Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed confidence in the future of Bibiani Goldstars, predicting success for the newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions as they prepare for their debut in the CAF Champions League.

Goldstars are riding high after clinching the 2024/25 league title and have already begun their preparations for continental competition.

Ouattara, now serving as a technical advisor to the Hearts of Oak board, watched the team in action during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, where they cruised to a convincing victory over lower-tier side Young Talent.

Reflecting on the game, the experienced Ivorian tactician praised the team’s composure and ball control, stating that the signs are promising for their CAF Champions League campaign.

“This is a preseason game; you cannot make any judgment now. They possessed the ball well, and for me, the future is bright for Goldstars. Per what I saw, I believe the team can go far in Africa,” he said.

Ouattara also commended the Miners for their historic league triumph, noting the magnitude of their achievement.

“Goldstars defeated us twice in the league. They are currently the champions domestically. They’ve really done well because not every team can be a champion in Ghana,” he concluded.