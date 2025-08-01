ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bibiani GoldStars has a good future - Former Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Football News Bibiani GoldStars has a good future - Former Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Former Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed confidence in the future of Bibiani Goldstars, predicting success for the newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions as they prepare for their debut in the CAF Champions League.

Goldstars are riding high after clinching the 2024/25 league title and have already begun their preparations for continental competition.

Ouattara, now serving as a technical advisor to the Hearts of Oak board, watched the team in action during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, where they cruised to a convincing victory over lower-tier side Young Talent.

Reflecting on the game, the experienced Ivorian tactician praised the team’s composure and ball control, stating that the signs are promising for their CAF Champions League campaign.

“This is a preseason game; you cannot make any judgment now. They possessed the ball well, and for me, the future is bright for Goldstars. Per what I saw, I believe the team can go far in Africa,” he said.

Ouattara also commended the Miners for their historic league triumph, noting the magnitude of their achievement.

“Goldstars defeated us twice in the league. They are currently the champions domestically. They’ve really done well because not every team can be a champion in Ghana,” he concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

7 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

7 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

7 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

7 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

7 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

7 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

9 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

9 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

13 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line