Mohammed Kudus will make Tottenham fans happy, says head coach Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has expressed high hopes for Mohammed Kudus, confident that the Ghana midfielder will captivate Spurs fans in the upcoming season.

Kudus delivered another impressive display as Tottenham secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Thursday in Hong Kong, with Pape Matar Sarr scoring the decisive goal.

After the match, Frank praised the 24-year-old’s performance, highlighting his technical skills and impact on the game.

"I thought he was excellent today - his hold-up play, composure on the ball, and ability to navigate tight spaces stood out. His one-on-one skills and chance creation were top class," he said.

The former Brentford boss also predicted a bright future for Kudus at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Beyond that, he put in a tremendous shift for the team. He’s going to excite fans with his attacking flair while also contributing defensively," he said.

Kudus featured for 63 minutes before being substituted for Brennan Johnson. The former Ajax player joined Spurs earlier this summer in a £55 million deal from West Ham United.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

