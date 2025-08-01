ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus was excellent against Arsenal - Tottenham boss Thomas Frank after pre-season win

FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has praised Mohammed Kudus for his standout performance in their pre-season victory over Arsenal on Thursday.

The match, held in Hong Kong, was decided by Pape Matar Sarr’s remarkable strike from just beyond the halfway line, securing a memorable win against their city rivals.

Kudus, who featured for 63 minutes before being substituted for Brennan Johnson, impressed throughout the game. After the final whistle, Frank singled out the 24-year-old Ghanaian for his composure, skill, and overall contribution.

"I thought he was excellent today - his hold-up play, composure on the ball, and ability to navigate tight spaces stood out. His one-on-one skills and chance creation were top class.

"Beyond that, he put in a tremendous shift for the team. He’s going to excite fans with his attacking flair while also contributing defensively," he said.

Kudus, who recently joined Spurs from West Ham in a £55 million deal, becoming the most expensive Ghanaian player ever, will look to maintain his strong form as Tottenham prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Their pre-season campaign will conclude with a high-profile clash against Bayern Munich.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

