Black Queens: Nora Häuptle's exit was tough for me, says midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe has opened up about the difficulty of seeing Nora Häuptle step down as head coach of Ghana’s women’s national team.

Häuptle, who served as the Swiss coach for two years, parted ways with the Ghana Football Association after failing to agree on a contract extension. She has since taken up the head coaching role with Zambia’s Copper Queens.

In an interview with TV3, Cudjoe praised Häuptle’s impact, calling her the best coach she has worked with and acknowledging the challenge the team faced following her departure.

“As a player, you go through different types of coaching, and you have a different bond with coaches. Every coach makes an impact on your life, so she definitely made an impact on my life and the rest of the players. It was tough, but we still had to find a way to keep working and focusing on the goals,” she said.

“Being a Black Queens player, it was tough. She was one of the best coaches we had. She changed the game for us—the way she managed players and how we played. But I also think it was time for her to go. She went, but she’s still one of the coaches I loved playing under.”

Cudjoe also expressed confidence in the new head coach, Kim Lars, who guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“Now we have a new coach who’s also doing a whole lot of work to change our game. It was tough for sure, but as players, you have to find ways to move on,” she added.