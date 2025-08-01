The quality and talents within Black Queens is remarkable - Princella Adubea

Black Queens forward Princella Adubea has heaped praise on her teammates following Ghana’s impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where the team secured a bronze medal.

Despite a rocky start to the tournament, the Black Queens bounced back strongly to claim third place—marking their best finish since 2016.

In an interview with Adom TV, Adubea lauded the depth and quality of the current squad, attributing their success to the balance and talent spread across all departments.

“The quality of the Black Queens team is very high, from the goalkeeping department to the attackers. All the players have genuine talents,” she stated.

Ghana will aim to qualify for the next WAFCON tournament, with a spot in the semi-finals offering a direct path to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

In recognition of their achievements, both former President John Mahama and the Minority Caucus in Parliament have made financial contributions to the team.