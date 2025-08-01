Mahama's donation to Black Queens was less than $40,000 - Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Sports Committee, has cast doubt on the amount former President John Mahama donated to the Black Queens following their commendable performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens clinched a bronze medal at the tournament in Morocco—marking their best finish since 2016. In recognition of the team’s achievement, the Minority Caucus in Parliament donated GHS100,000 upon their return.

Former President Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, also hosted the team and made a donation, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

However, in an interview on Asempa FM, Assafuah raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding Mahama’s gesture, suggesting the donation may have been significantly smaller than assumed by the public.

“I challenge President Mahama that the money he gave to the Black Queens is less than 40,000 dollars,” he alleged.

Despite falling short of winning the title, the team has received widespread praise from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Parliament.

All have highlighted the Queens’ performance as a strong case for increased investment in women’s football in Ghana.