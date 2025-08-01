ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama's donation to Black Queens was less than $40,000 - Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Football News Mahamas donation to Black Queens was less than $40,000 - Ekow Vincent Assafuah
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Sports Committee, has cast doubt on the amount former President John Mahama donated to the Black Queens following their commendable performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens clinched a bronze medal at the tournament in Morocco—marking their best finish since 2016. In recognition of the team’s achievement, the Minority Caucus in Parliament donated GHS100,000 upon their return.

Former President Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, also hosted the team and made a donation, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

However, in an interview on Asempa FM, Assafuah raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding Mahama’s gesture, suggesting the donation may have been significantly smaller than assumed by the public.

“I challenge President Mahama that the money he gave to the Black Queens is less than 40,000 dollars,” he alleged.

Despite falling short of winning the title, the team has received widespread praise from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Parliament.

All have highlighted the Queens’ performance as a strong case for increased investment in women’s football in Ghana.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

5 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

5 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

5 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

5 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

5 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

5 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

7 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

7 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

11 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line