ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Joining Atalanta was an opportunity I couldn't reject

Football News Kamaldeen Sulemana: Joining Atalanta was an opportunity I couldnt reject
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana says the chance to join Italian side Atalanta was simply too good to turn down, describing the move as an “unmissable opportunity.”

The 22-year-old sealed a long-term switch from English Championship club Southampton to the Serie A outfit this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to £18 million.

In his first interview with Atalanta's media team, the former Stade Rennais and FC Nordsjælland star expressed his excitement about competing at the highest level in Europe.

“I’m very excited to play in the Champions League. When Atalanta called, I had no doubts,” the 22-year-old said.

“This is one of the best clubs in Italy in recent years, I couldn’t say no. It was an unmissable opportunity," he added.

Atalanta, based in Bergamo, secured a Champions League berth following an impressive domestic campaign and have earned a reputation for their attacking brand of football and success in developing young talent.

Known for his explosive pace and direct style on the flanks, Sulemana is expected to bring added dynamism to Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

He becomes the latest in a string of young players drawn to Atalanta’s ambitious project and will be aiming to make a mark both in Serie A and on the European stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

5 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

5 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

5 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

5 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

5 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

5 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

7 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

7 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

11 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line