Kamaldeen Sulemana: Joining Atalanta was an opportunity I couldn't reject

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana says the chance to join Italian side Atalanta was simply too good to turn down, describing the move as an “unmissable opportunity.”

The 22-year-old sealed a long-term switch from English Championship club Southampton to the Serie A outfit this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to £18 million.

In his first interview with Atalanta's media team, the former Stade Rennais and FC Nordsjælland star expressed his excitement about competing at the highest level in Europe.

“I’m very excited to play in the Champions League. When Atalanta called, I had no doubts,” the 22-year-old said.

“This is one of the best clubs in Italy in recent years, I couldn’t say no. It was an unmissable opportunity," he added.

Atalanta, based in Bergamo, secured a Champions League berth following an impressive domestic campaign and have earned a reputation for their attacking brand of football and success in developing young talent.

Known for his explosive pace and direct style on the flanks, Sulemana is expected to bring added dynamism to Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

He becomes the latest in a string of young players drawn to Atalanta’s ambitious project and will be aiming to make a mark both in Serie A and on the European stage.