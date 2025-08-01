Kamaldeen Sulemana: "I'm at Atalanta to contribute and not to replace anyone

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has made it clear that his move to Atalanta is not about replacing any player, but rather contributing meaningfully to the team’s success.

The 24-year-old joined the Italian Serie A club from English side Southampton this summer on a long-term deal.

His arrival comes at a time when Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is reportedly close to completing a move to Inter Milan, prompting speculation that Sulemana has been brought in as a direct replacement.

However, speaking during Atalanta’s pre-season tour, the former Stade Rennais and FC Nordsjælland star distanced himself from that narrative.

“I didn’t come here to replace anyone," he said.

"I came to play with whoever is here. I can learn a lot from Ademola; he has a lot to teach me.”

Sulemana emphasised that his focus is on making a positive impact at the club rather than being viewed as a substitute or stand-in.

“I’m here to contribute to the team, not to be someone’s substitute.”

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to be a key figure in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans for the upcoming campaign, bringing pace, flair, and creativity to Atalanta’s attack.