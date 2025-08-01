ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 01 Aug 2025 Football News

Kamaldeen Sulemana: "I'm at Atalanta to contribute and not to replace anyone

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Im at Atalanta to contribute and not to replace anyone

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has made it clear that his move to Atalanta is not about replacing any player, but rather contributing meaningfully to the team’s success.

The 24-year-old joined the Italian Serie A club from English side Southampton this summer on a long-term deal.

His arrival comes at a time when Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is reportedly close to completing a move to Inter Milan, prompting speculation that Sulemana has been brought in as a direct replacement.

However, speaking during Atalanta’s pre-season tour, the former Stade Rennais and FC Nordsjælland star distanced himself from that narrative.

“I didn’t come here to replace anyone," he said.

"I came to play with whoever is here. I can learn a lot from Ademola; he has a lot to teach me.”

Sulemana emphasised that his focus is on making a positive impact at the club rather than being viewed as a substitute or stand-in.

“I’m here to contribute to the team, not to be someone’s substitute.”

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to be a key figure in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans for the upcoming campaign, bringing pace, flair, and creativity to Atalanta’s attack.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

5 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

5 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

5 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

5 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

5 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

5 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

7 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

7 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

11 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line