NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah flags Baba Yara Stadium as unfit to host matches

Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has sounded the alarm over the deteriorating condition of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, declaring it unfit to host any form of football in its current state.

Mr. Ampofo Ankrah, accompanied by NSA officials in Kumasi, carried out an inspection of the facility on Thursday.

Speaking to the media afterward, the seasoned sports journalist and former BBC correspondent expressed deep concern over the pitch’s poor quality, attributing part of the decline to recent unfavourable weather.

“The state of the pitch at the moment, well yeah, you can see it – you cannot even play colts football on the pitch. The weather, which is a natural source, has not been too favourable in this part of the country over the past few weeks,” he explained.

His comments come amid efforts by Asante Kotoko to secure the venue as their home ground for the upcoming football season.

According to Ampofo Ankrah, the club formally submitted a request just over a week ago, but the NSA insists the stadium must first meet acceptable standards before any approval is granted.

“Kotoko officially wrote to us just over a week ago. They wish to use this venue, but like we can all see, we need to make sure everything is in perfect condition before that can be done,” Ampofo Ankrah said.

To address the issue, the NSA has engaged turf specialists—including experts from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and pitch consultant Frank Boahin—to assess the field and outline a practical restoration plan.

“If the pitch can be resuscitated in the next few weeks, it is possible, but I cannot sit here and guarantee that. That is why we’ve brought in experts with years of experience so we give the right information, not speculation,” he said.

He stressed the importance of coordinated effort and urgency to meet the experts’ timeline and avoid disruptions to the upcoming season.

“We need to put our act together, join forces, and make sure it happens. The experts have given us a timeline, and we must work hard to meet or even beat that deadline,” he concluded.

Failure to rehabilitate the Baba Yara pitch in time could force both Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars to seek alternative venues for their domestic and continental fixtures.