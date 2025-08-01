Rasmus Hojlund determined to 'stay and fight' as Manchester United bolster attack

Rasmus Hojlund says he "could have done with some help" in the Manchester United attack in previous seasons - and is "more than ready" for more competition in the main striker role.

After 48 hours of intense speculation around United's search for forward reinforcements and the knowledge RB Leipzig's highly-rated Slovenian Benjamin Sesko is at the top of their wishlist, Hojlund answered back on and off the pitch in Chicago on Wednesday.

The Denmark international scored one and thought he had a second as United beat Bournemouth 4-1 at Soldier Field in their second game of the Premier League Summer Series.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season as United ended a dismal Premier League campaign in 15th place, but has vowed to "stay and fight" for his place in Ruben Amorim's side.

"My plan is very clear," said Hojlund, after purposely seeking out the waiting media after the win over Bournemouth. "That is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens.

"Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp so I welcome everything that comes."

Since joining United in 2023, Hojlund has scored 26 goals in 95 competitive appearances - just over a goal every four games.

The numbers are not terrible. But they include a run of five goals in four games last season and eight in eight the campaign before - two sequences which, if they are removed, leave just 13 goals in 83 appearances.

Yet some argue too much has been asked of Hojlund in the first place and he should have come into a squad with an experienced striker who could share the burden of responsibility.

"When I came, [Anthony] Martial was there as well but he had a lot of injuries, so I obviously had to take a lot of the game time," he said.

"You're not going to tell me I shouldn't be playing because I want to play every game. But obviously I could have done with some help in terms of sharing the games a bit, especially in the beginning."

Hojlund has appeared determined to prove a point on the trip to the United States.

Against West Ham at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday he used his pace and power to drive into a shooting position, crashing a shot against the post.

He took just eight minutes to find the net against Bournemouth, steering home a left-wing cross from fellow countryman Patrick Dorgu.

His claim on a second was more contentious. After using his strength to cause unease among Bournemouth ranks the Denmark forward claimed Amad's low shot, which was heading for the far corner regardless, flicked off him on the way in.

The goal was officially awarded to Amad, but Hojlund said: "It is definitely mine. I can't help it. The ball touched my shin. It's my goal."

After the criticism he has received for his relative lack of goals over the past two seasons, it is understandable that Hojlund would want to claim any that he can.

There does seem to be a renewed focus about Hojlund.

He looks a different player to the one that ended last season, when he was so badly lacking in confidence and did not seem to believe he would score.

He has 61 goals for club and country, but while some score many more - Erling Haaland had gone past 100 by the time he was Hojlund's age - others take longer.

England's leading goalscorer Harry Kane had only scored 53 goals by the time he was 22.

"I'm still very young," he said. "People forget that sometimes.

"I'm only 22. Not every striker scores 100 goals by that age.

"But I've learned a lot, I think you can see it in my game. I'm starting to develop and become even better in the basics.

"Last season was tough on us all. I should have done better, everybody knows.

"But it's also a team thing. We're going to be better now. We are progressing in the right way and looking forward to what's coming."