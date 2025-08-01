15 Managers, 3 Leagues, One Season to Define Them All: SuperSport on DStv and GOtv is bringing you all the football action!

The beautiful game promises a vengeful return as Europe’s top leagues - Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga return in August 2025.

With new appointments, returning legends, and underdog stories unfolding, the pressure is on for managers to deliver results, redefine identities, and rise above the noise. Here are 15 coaches across the three leagues who are set to shape the narrative this season.

Premier League

Ruben Amorim (Manchester United): Ruben Amorim faces a formidable challenge as he begins his first full season in charge of Manchester United in 2025/26. Tasked with restoring one of football’s most storied clubs to glory, he must balance rebuilding the squad with immediate expectations for success. Integrating his tactical philosophy, likely based on high pressing and fluid transitions, into a team under intense media scrutiny will be critical. Managing egos, revitalising underperforming players, and navigating a competitive Premier League landscape add pressure. With fan patience wearing thin after years of inconsistency, Amorim must deliver both style and substance to revive United’s winning identity.

Serie A

Christian Chivu (Inter Milan): Christian Chivu steps into the Inter Milan job with massive expectations and little top-flight managerial experience. Promoted after a brief stint with Parma, he now leads one of Italy’s biggest clubs in a season where only silverware will suffice. Following a trophy-less campaign and Champions League final heartbreak, Chivu must steady the dressing room, handle the pressure of the San Siro spotlight, and make his tactical identity clear. He inherits a talented but ageing core and must refresh the side without losing competitiveness. For Chivu, this is a defining opportunity... and a risk that could quickly backfire if results falter.

La Liga:

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid): Diego Simeone enters the 2025/26 season seeking to reassert Atlético Madrid’s relevance in a fiercely competitive La Liga. Though still revered, questions about his pragmatic style persist, especially as rivals adopt more progressive systems. With Barcelona and Real Madrid reloading, and ambitious clubs like Girona and Betis rising, Simeone must evolve tactically to keep pace. Integrating younger talent while maintaining the team's trademark intensity is crucial. European underachievement also looms large – another early Champions League exit could intensify pressure. The challenge is clear: refresh Atlético’s identity without abandoning the defensive steel that has defined the Simeone era.

·Carlos Corberan (Valencia): Carlos Corberan takes charge of a proud but troubled Valencia, where off-field chaos continues to undermine progress. The 2025/26 season presents a dual challenge: delivering results while navigating ownership instability and limited transfer backing. Corberan’s tactical intelligence and high-pressing philosophy may suit a young squad, but consistency will be key. The Mestalla crowd demands passion and ambition – two qualities often missing in recent years. Corberan must unify a fractured dressing room, re-establish a clear identity, and push for a return to European competition. If he succeeds, he could spark a revival; if not, the revolving door at Valencia may swing again.

Matias Almeyda (Sevilla): Matias Almeyda arrives at Sevilla with the unenviable task of reviving a club in deep crisis. Following a turbulent period marked by financial strain, boardroom conflict, and inconsistent results, Almeyda must bring calm and clarity. Known for his energetic, high-pressing style, he faces the challenge of implementing that system in a squad lacking cohesion and confidence. European qualification is the minimum expectation from a demanding fan-base but achieving that amid instability will be difficult. Almeyda’s leadership, man-management, and tactical flexibility will be put to the test immediately. For Sevilla, this season could be a rebuild... or another step toward decline.

The Season Ahead: Drama Guaranteed

Across Europe, the 2025/26 season promises tactical battles, emotional rollercoasters, and managerial masterclasses. Whether it’s chasing titles, fighting for survival, or rebuilding legacies, these 15 coaches are the heartbeat of the storylines to come.

