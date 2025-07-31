Julius Debrah urges Ghana FA to establish national football museum

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to spearhead the establishment of a Ghana Football Museum to celebrate the country’s rich football heritage.

Speaking at the official launch of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League production partnership between the GFA and Adesa Productions Limited on Thursday in Accra, Debrah made a passionate appeal to GFA President Kurt Okraku and his team to take the initiative seriously.

“Kurt, I throw this challenge to you. We will definitely support you, so take it up about us having what we probably would call the Ghana Football Hall of Fame or Ghana Football Museum," he said.

He stressed the importance of preserving the stories and legacies of Ghana’s football icons for future generations. He recounted legendary tales, including that of former Black Stars forward Wilberforce Mfum, famed for his thunderous shots that reportedly tore through nets.

"We have mysterious stories, like there was a gentleman known as Mfum who could kick a shot to tear nets. What if you go look for the remnants of the torn net to be displayed and say go to the Ghana Football Museum and see the net.

Debrah also reminisced about the late goalkeeping great Robert Mensah, renowned for his cat-like agility and iconic cap, which famously remained on his head throughout entire matches.

He further mentioned the mesmerising dribbling skills of Mohammed Polo, known as the “Dribbling Magician,” and proposed sourcing memorabilia from such legends to create a compelling exhibit.

“We’ve also heard stories about a goalkeeper known as Robert Mensah. And he had been described as being so skilful like a cat. And amazingly, he used to have a cap that throughout 90 minutes, he would still have the cap on, and the cap would not fall.

“We heard a story about the dribbling wizard, Mohammed Polo, who could dribble from pole one to pole two without anybody stopping him. I’m sure when we go to him, and then we say, can you give us some of the equipment you use, the apparatus, your jersey, your football. We want to display that this was the boot the man used to dribble all the players to score some goals, [he will give them]. So take it up, we’ll look for the corporate organisations to back you up, and I’m sure we can get many corporate organisations to come and support. We can do the same for Tornado, can do the same for Abedi, and it will be beautiful as a sports nation to have this,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, as part of the newly signed production deal, each Ghana Premier League club is set to receive GHS 1 million in funding ahead of the new season, which kicks off in mid-September.