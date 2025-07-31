ModernGhana logo
GFA announces GHS 1 million boost for Premier League clubs in new production deal with Adesa Production

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a landmark partnership with Adesa Production Limited (APL) to handle the production of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

As part of the agreement, each GPL club will receive GHS 1 million ahead of the new campaign — a significant financial boost aimed at strengthening the league’s competitiveness and sustainability.

"Through this unique partnership with Adesa Productions, each one of our GPL clubs will, before of the start of the league season, receive the amount of a million Ghana cedis each,” President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku said.

"This will be made possible through the new partnership. This will be our minimum payment for each of our GPL clubs under our new model.

"This is not a grant, it is a firm commitment by the Football Association, by Adesa Productions and by the government," he added.

The deal guarantees three live games every weekend, giving fans regular access to top-tier domestic football.

Furthermore, all 18 league matches each round will be repackaged into highlight shows, ensuring supporters never miss the key moments of each fixture.

In addition to the upfront payments, clubs will earn further financial rewards based on their final positions on the league table — a move designed to foster healthy competition and raise performance standards across the board.

The initiative forms part of the GFA’s broader strategy to enhance the economic viability of clubs, reduce the mass departure of players abroad, and attract fresh investment and sponsorship into domestic football.

This partnership with APL adds to a growing list of corporate collaborations recently secured by the GFA, including deals with LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited and Kasapreko Company Limited, as the Association continues its push to revitalise and professionalise Ghanaian football.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of September 12.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

