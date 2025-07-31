Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested over illegal high-stakes poker ring

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested and charged with allegedly running an illegal, high-stakes poker ring out of his home in the Los Angeles area.

Mr Arenas, 43, is charged along with five other defendants, including one Israeli man who prosecutors claim is a "suspected organized crime figure".

Prosecutors have charged him with three federal crimes, including operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to investigators.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Mr Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released pending trial after paying a $50,000 (£38,000) bond.

Prosecutors used his nickname, "Agent Zero" which he acquired during his time as an All-Star point guard - in charging documents unsealed on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, between September 2021 to July 2022 Mr Arenas rented out his mansion in Encino to be used for illegal poker games.

Prosecutors say he directed his co-defendants to prepare the home for games, and to collect a "rake" - money taken from each pot which goes to the organisers.

Co-defendant Yevgeni Gershman, who officials label a "suspected organized crime figure from Israel", was allegedly responsible for hiring young women to "serve drinks, provide massages and offer companionship" to players, in exchange for tips.

In return, the women were charged a "tax", prosecutors say. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards were also allegedly hired by the defendants.

Mr Gershman is also facing separate charges of immigration and marriage fraud.

They are charged alongside Evgenni Tourevski, 48, Allan Austria, 52, Yarin Cohen, 27, and Ievgen Krachun, 43.

Mr Arenas made the NBA All-Star team three times, and played 11 seasons in the league. Throughout his career he played for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. More recently, he has hosted a podcast, Gil's Arena, where he and other former players discuss basketball.

Prosecutors say that in text messages sent between him and the other defendants, they found a photo of a poker table bearing his name and likeness.

A photo of a poker table bearing Mr Arena's name and image was listed as evidence by prosecutors

The indictment adds that Mr Arenas falsely claimed to know nothing about gambling in his home, and filed a petition to get the money back that was seized by federal agents during a raid on 20 July, 2022.

His trial is scheduled for 23 September. If convicted of all three charges, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Under California law, a poker match becomes illegal if someone running the game takes a house cut, or fee.

This is not his first time facing legal issues. In January 2010, he was charged with illegal gun possession after drawing a firearm during a card game in the Washington DC Wizards locker room.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation. He played his last NBC game in 2012.