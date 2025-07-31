Nations FC open to selling Razak Simpson at the right price – CEO Confirms

Chief Executive Officer of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, says the club is open to parting ways with team captain Razak Simpson if a suitable offer is tabled.

The 27-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from several top-tier clubs both locally and abroad, following a standout campaign during the 2024/25 football season.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Boakye-Ansah disclosed that while some inquiries have been made, no firm offer has been received yet.

"We’ve received a few offers, but nothing concrete yet. We won’t stand in the way of any player who wishes to leave, provided the deal is right for both the player and the club,” he stated.

“Razak Simpson is Black Stars material, so he certainly won’t come cheap—but at this stage, we’re not quoting any figures.

“There have been approaches from clubs in Algeria and Albania, as well as interest from two local sides,” he added.

Simpson recently featured for Ghana at the 2025 Unity Cup in London and was named Home-Based Male Player of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards.

He joined Nations FC in 2023 from the West African Football Academy (WAFA).